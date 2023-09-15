Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.