Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.