Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
About Almonty Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.