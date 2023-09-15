Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

ALPN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

