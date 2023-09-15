Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

ALTUW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

About Altitude Acquisition

altitude acquisition corp. is blank check company newly incorporated as a delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. altitude intends to focus our efforts on identifying a prospective target business with either all or a substantial portion of its activities around the globe.

