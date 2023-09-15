Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$64.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Altus Group stock opened at C$53.18 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 312.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.6373239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.