American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

