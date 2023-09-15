American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,918. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.