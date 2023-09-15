American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,245.06%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

