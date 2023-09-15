American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,245.06%.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
