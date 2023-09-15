Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

