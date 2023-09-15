Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Amundi stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

