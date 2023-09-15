Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $34.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.