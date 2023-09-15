Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,803.33

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.08).

CCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.92) to GBX 3,150 ($39.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,356 ($29.48) per share, with a total value of £4,429.28 ($5,542.84). 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,291 ($28.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,320.98. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($22.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.31). The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,511.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

