Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $10.88

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

