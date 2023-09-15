Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Separately, CIBC lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NGT opened at C$53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.30 and a 1-year high of C$76.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -158.65%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.