Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $233.07

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.