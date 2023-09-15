Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $26.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
O-I Glass Stock Performance
NYSE:OI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.