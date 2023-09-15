Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $26.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

