Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

