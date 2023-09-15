Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $99.00.
About Anglo American Platinum
