ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $287.09 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $219.33 and a twelve month high of $396.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average is $294.15.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $2.5649 dividend. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.