Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of AR stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

