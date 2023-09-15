AO World’s (AO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
AO World Trading Down 3.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($131,994.02). 49.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AO World
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
