Aoife Mcgrath Purchases 6,200 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) SVP Aoife Mcgrath purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $14,570.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,659.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

