Aoife Mcgrath Purchases 6,200 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) SVP Aoife Mcgrath purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $14,570.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,659.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Coeur Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Wrecked Stocks Keeping Cars on the Road Ready for Repair
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.