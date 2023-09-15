Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,896,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.