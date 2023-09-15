Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,768 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

