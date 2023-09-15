Apella Capital LLC Invests $549,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

