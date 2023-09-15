Apella Capital LLC Takes $970,000 Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 173,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 114,255 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,394,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

