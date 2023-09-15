Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $209.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

