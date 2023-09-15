Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $43.31

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $45.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 315,280 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,662,140.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,340 shares of company stock worth $9,665,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

