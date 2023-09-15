Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

