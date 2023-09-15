Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

