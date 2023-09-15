Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.31 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.