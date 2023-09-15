Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 503.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 53,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

