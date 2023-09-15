Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 73,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

