Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

