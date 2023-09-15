Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,068 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
