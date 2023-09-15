Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

