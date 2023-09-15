Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.03.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

