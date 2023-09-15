Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $141,600.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

