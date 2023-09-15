Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £7,761,000 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.75), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,712,176.20).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,176 ($64.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,739 ($46.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,463.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,172.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.20) to GBX 5,500 ($68.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.84) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,965.71 ($74.66).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

