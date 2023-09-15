Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AC. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 85.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

