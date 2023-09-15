Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $450.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.51. Atrion has a 52 week low of $439.01 and a 52 week high of $705.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.46 and its 200-day moving average is $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

