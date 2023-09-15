AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

