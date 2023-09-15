Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 3.4%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 28,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market cap of C$18.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

