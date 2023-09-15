Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

