Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $4,711,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

