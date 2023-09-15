Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505,199 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Automatic Data Processing worth $446,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 691,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

