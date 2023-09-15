Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.95. The stock had a trading volume of 747,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,793. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

