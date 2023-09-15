Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.29 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average is $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

