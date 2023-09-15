AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,716.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,714.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

AZO stock opened at $2,576.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,503.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,509.86.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

