Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
