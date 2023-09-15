Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.