Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 348,675 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 348,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,108.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $16.65.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

