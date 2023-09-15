Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 348,675 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 348,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $251,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,108.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $16.65.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avenue Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.