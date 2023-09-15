Avondale Wealth Management Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 10.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.47.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

